95,325 Shares in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Bought by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 95,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,702,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.22% of Chart Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GTLS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth $57,415,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter worth $42,507,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 677,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,323,000 after buying an additional 227,280 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth $27,672,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 143.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 248,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,867,000 after buying an additional 146,212 shares during the period.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.77.

Chart Industries Price Performance

NYSE GTLS traded up $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.90. 189,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.08. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.75. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.48 and a 1-year high of $184.65.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.91 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.