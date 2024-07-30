9,770 Shares in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schneider National by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 78,622.2% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Schneider National in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schneider National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.87.

Schneider National Stock Performance

NYSE SNDR traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.62. The company had a trading volume of 365,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,051. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. Schneider National, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.03.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 5.55%. Schneider National’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

Featured Stories

