987 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Acquired by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $665,188,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,132,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,861,000 after purchasing an additional 336,370 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $122,449,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 305.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 307,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,069,000 after purchasing an additional 231,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 65,634.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 219,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,149,000 after purchasing an additional 219,220 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH traded up $4.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $552.76. 29,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,600. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $362.49 and a 12-month high of $570.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $524.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $527.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $71.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $611.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $610.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $629.00 to $613.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $576.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Parker-Hannifin

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.