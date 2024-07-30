AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 0.5% of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 30,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after buying an additional 7,737 shares during the period. Finally, Opinicus Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at $89,792,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.71.

AbbVie stock traded up $4.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,031,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,574,535. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.85 and a twelve month high of $187.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.69 billion, a PE ratio of 55.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.76.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 186.82% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.98%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

