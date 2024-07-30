Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.26-1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28. Acadia Realty Trust also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.260-1.320 EPS.

Acadia Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:AKR traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,241,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,606. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $13.24 and a one year high of $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.29.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $91.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.75 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 2.38%. Acadia Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 900.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AKR shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Richard Hartmann sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Acadia Realty Trust news, CFO John J. Gottfried sold 12,500 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $211,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,364. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Hartmann sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

