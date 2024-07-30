Acceleware (CVE:AXE) Trading Down 8.3%

Acceleware Ltd. (CVE:AXE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 1,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 27,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Acceleware Trading Down 8.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.42, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Acceleware alerts:

Acceleware (CVE:AXE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.04 million for the quarter.

Acceleware Company Profile

Acceleware Ltd. operates as an oil and gas technology company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, RF Heating and High-Performance Computing. It develops an enhanced heavy oil and oil sands production technology based on radio frequency (RF) heating; and develops and markets computational software products for the oil and gas, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.