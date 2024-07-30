Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Short Interest Update

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,420,000 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the June 30th total of 6,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 680,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joseph E. Whitters bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 511,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,021.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Accuray

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 6,480.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 34,475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 279,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,864 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 253,483.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 15,209 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 81.6% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 96,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 43,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAY traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $1.87. 263,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,774. Accuray has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average is $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $101.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.60 million. Accuray had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accuray will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

