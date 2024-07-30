Acumen Capital Increases ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN) Price Target to C$56.00

ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Acumen Capital from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of ADENTRA from C$51.50 to C$56.50 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of ADENTRA from C$51.00 to C$52.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ADENTRA from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of ADENTRA from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of ADENTRA from C$51.50 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.43.

ADEN traded up $3.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.21. 112,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,613. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.80. ADENTRA has a 1 year low of $24.64 and a 1 year high of $44.51.

ADENTRA Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets in Canada and the United States. It offers doors, decorative surfaces, moldings, stair parts, hardwood lumber, hardwood plywood, composite panels, and other building products to industrial manufacturers, home builder distribution yards, and home centers.

