ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF) Short Interest Down 17.6% in July

ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,600 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the June 30th total of 125,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.
ADF Group Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ADFJF opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.06. ADF Group has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $14.90.
ADF Group Company Profile
