ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF) Short Interest Down 17.6% in July

ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,600 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the June 30th total of 125,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

ADF Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ADFJF opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.06. ADF Group has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $14.90.

ADF Group Company Profile

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction industry, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

