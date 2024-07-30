Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Short Interest Update

Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,000 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the June 30th total of 177,200 shares. Approximately 11.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 577,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Aditxt Stock Performance

ADTX stock opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. Aditxt has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $68.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71.

Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($9.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.33) by ($5.81). Aditxt had a negative net margin of 5,016.31% and a negative return on equity of 927.61%.

About Aditxt

Aditxt, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune mapping and reprogramming. The company develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

