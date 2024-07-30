Aemetis (AMTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $72.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.74 million. On average, analysts expect Aemetis to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.36. The stock had a trading volume of 128,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,460. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average is $3.71. Aemetis has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $7.82.

In other Aemetis news, Director John R. Block sold 51,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $180,014.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,001 shares in the company, valued at $48,863.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Aemetis to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price (up previously from $3.50) on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the operation, acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies to produce low and negative carbon intensity renewable fuels that replace fossil-based products.

