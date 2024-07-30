Aew Uk Reit (LON:AEWU) Insider Robin Archibald Acquires 22,329 Shares

Aew Uk Reit (LON:AEWU – Get Free Report) insider Robin Archibald acquired 22,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.21) per share, with a total value of £20,989.26 ($26,999.31).

Aew Uk Reit Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of AEWU stock traded down GBX 0.76 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 93.04 ($1.20). The stock had a trading volume of 322,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,442. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 87.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 88.35. The company has a market cap of £147.40 million, a PE ratio of -1,172.50 and a beta of 0.57. Aew Uk Reit has a one year low of GBX 81 ($1.04) and a one year high of GBX 104.20 ($1.34).

Get Aew Uk Reit alerts:

Aew Uk Reit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 2.24%. Aew Uk Reit’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10,000.00%.

Aew Uk Reit Company Profile

AEW UK REIT plc (LSE: AEWU) aims to deliver an attractive total return to shareholders by investing predominantly in smaller commercial properties (typically less than £15 million), on shorter occupational leases in strong commercial locations across the United Kingdom. The Company is currently invested in office, retail, industrial and leisure assets, with a focus on active asset management, repositioning the properties and improving the quality of income streams.

Read More

