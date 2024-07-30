Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Gap Up to $26.84

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.84, but opened at $28.55. Affirm shares last traded at $28.95, with a volume of 2,032,169 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AFRM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Affirm from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Affirm from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America upgraded Affirm from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Affirm in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $32.85.

Affirm Trading Up 2.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a current ratio of 12.94.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.27. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. The business had revenue of $576.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $277,259.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,591.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affirm

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Affirm by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 9,222 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $955,000. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $591,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Affirm by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm

(Get Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Featured Stories

