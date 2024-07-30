AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Up 0.5%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.16 and last traded at $10.15. Approximately 2,154,891 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 12,199,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jonestrading cut their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Maxim Group cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Compass Point boosted their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.48.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.29 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 13.8%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 158.24%.

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $32,620.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,948.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,173.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $32,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,948.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,900 shares of company stock valued at $102,280. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in AGNC Investment by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

