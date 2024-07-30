Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the June 30th total of 52,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 56.9 days.
Air China Stock Performance
AICAF stock remained flat at $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.51. Air China has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $0.82.
About Air China
