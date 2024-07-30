Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the June 30th total of 52,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 56.9 days.

Air China Stock Performance

AICAF stock remained flat at $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.51. Air China has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $0.82.

Get Air China alerts:

About Air China

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company operates in Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services.

Receive News & Ratings for Air China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.