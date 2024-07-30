Airbnb (ABNB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Airbnb to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Airbnb has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Airbnb to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ABNB traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.11. The stock had a trading volume of 695,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,310,583. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $113.24 and a 12-month high of $170.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.66 and its 200 day moving average is $152.32. The company has a market capitalization of $89.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 80,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $11,928,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 207,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,951,359.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $6,750,299.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,467 shares in the company, valued at $6,971,908.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 735,492 shares of company stock worth $109,423,324 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.83% of the company's stock.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.50.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

