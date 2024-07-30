Airgain (AIRG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Airgain to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Airgain has set its Q2 2024 guidance at -0.060–0.060 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. Airgain had a negative net margin of 22.34% and a negative return on equity of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 million. On average, analysts expect Airgain to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Airgain Trading Up 0.9 %

AIRG stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $7.74. 7,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,103. Airgain has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.20.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Airgain in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.

