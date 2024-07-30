Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Shares Acquired by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,318,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 42,009 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics were worth $4,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 452,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 233,169 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALDX traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $3.95. 190,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,376. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.67 million, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.45. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $8.38.

Aldeyra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

