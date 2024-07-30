Alfred E. Festa Sells 148 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) Director Alfred E. Festa sold 148 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,585.95, for a total value of $1,270,720.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,369.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NVR stock traded up $61.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8,661.98. 15,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,483. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7,761.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7,643.27. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5,210.49 and a 1-year high of $8,700.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.17.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $120.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.65 by ($0.96). NVR had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 499.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVR. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 626,255.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,666,212,000 after buying an additional 237,977 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at $246,031,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,389,000 after buying an additional 10,958 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 17,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,498,000 after buying an additional 8,684 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,215,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

