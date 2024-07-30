Algorand Hits 1-Day Volume of $24.59 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 30th. During the last week, Algorand has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $1.14 billion and $24.59 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00040387 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00007820 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00013617 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00009218 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004457 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000101 BTC.

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,226,786,876 coins. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

