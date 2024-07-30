Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Trading Up 5.1%

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.04 and last traded at $9.00. 58,573 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 928,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.56.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALHC shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Alignment Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.72. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.43.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 91.06% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $164,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,956,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,059,556.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $164,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,956,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,059,556.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 15,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $136,057.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 406,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,682,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 225,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,142,155. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

