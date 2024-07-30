Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Acquired by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 363.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 632,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 495,935 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $17,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALGM. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Allegro MicroSystems

In other news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Trading Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ:ALGM traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,298,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,718. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.20 and a 200 day moving average of $28.84. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.68. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $52.26.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $240.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on ALGM shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.63.

Allegro MicroSystems Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

