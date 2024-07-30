AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the June 30th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 250,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.
Shares of NYSE AB traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,474. AllianceBernstein has a 12-month low of $25.83 and a 12-month high of $35.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.24.
AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.42 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AllianceBernstein will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.
AB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their target price on AllianceBernstein from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.19.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 189,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 42,451 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 74,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 34,699 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 230,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after acquiring an additional 88,000 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter valued at $4,192,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 129,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 48,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.25% of the company’s stock.
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.
