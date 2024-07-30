AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the June 30th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 250,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Shares of NYSE AB traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,474. AllianceBernstein has a 12-month low of $25.83 and a 12-month high of $35.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.24.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.42 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AllianceBernstein will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.84%.

AB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their target price on AllianceBernstein from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 189,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 42,451 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 74,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 34,699 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 230,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after acquiring an additional 88,000 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter valued at $4,192,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 129,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 48,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

