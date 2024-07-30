ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALPKF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALPKF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,915,300 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the June 30th total of 3,174,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

ALPEK Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ALPKF remained flat at $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.60. ALPEK has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.20.

ALPEK Company Profile

Alpek, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a petrochemical company in Mexico and internationally. It operates in two segments, Polyester, and Plastic and Chemicals. The Polyester segment produces purified terephthalic acid (PTA), an organic compound that is raw material for PET; polyethylene terephthalate (PET), a plastic resin for use in the beverage bottles, food containers, and consumer good packaging applications; recycled PET for new bottles and containers, strapping and packing supplies, and fibers for clothing and carpet; and polyester fibers, such as staple fiber for use in carpets, home furnishings, and garments; and filament for clothing, automotive interiors, and seatbelts, as well as canvases, conveyor belts, hoses, and other industrial application.

