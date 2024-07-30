Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report) dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.65 and last traded at $12.02. Approximately 225,185 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 169,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.78.
Several analysts have commented on ALMS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Alumis in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Alumis in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Alumis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Alumis in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Alumis in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.
Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.
