Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 968,700 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the June 30th total of 812,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

AMAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $31.50 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research report on Monday.

In related news, EVP Sam D. Brown sold 8,994 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $229,077.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,970 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,170,855.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Edgar Romney, Jr. sold 8,269 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $208,792.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,856 shares in the company, valued at $349,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,263 shares of company stock valued at $545,949. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 145,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $427,000. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 167,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after buying an additional 10,448 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 129,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 30,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,005,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,096,000 after buying an additional 122,722 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMAL opened at $32.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Amalgamated Financial has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $32.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.92 and its 200-day moving average is $25.13.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $108.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.33 million. Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 23.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

