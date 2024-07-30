Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Up 0.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $217.00 to $224.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Amazon.com traded as high as $185.76 and last traded at $183.53. Approximately 10,805,272 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 42,218,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.20.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AMZN. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.20.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AMZN

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $617,239,158.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 931,925,277 shares in the company, valued at $186,450,290,169.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,480,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 931,925,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,450,290,169.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,112,990 shares of company stock worth $1,222,250,048 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its position in Amazon.com by 650.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.