American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.53-5.73 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.62. American Electric Power also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.530-5.730 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.15.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at $97.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.55. American Electric Power has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $97.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

