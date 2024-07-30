Americanas (OTCMKTS:BTOOY) Shares Down 69.2%

Americanas S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTOOY – Get Free Report) was down 69.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.06. Approximately 144,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 199% from the average daily volume of 48,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.
Americanas Stock Down 69.2 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.06.
About Americanas
Americanas SA engages in the e-commerce and marketplace businesses. It also offers consumer credit services; technology platform; and logistics, distribution, and customer service solutions. Its brand portfolio includes Americanas.com, Submarino, Shoptime, SouBarato, and Submarino Finance. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Americanas
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Survey: Top 175 Fittest Retirement Locations in America
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for Americanas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americanas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.