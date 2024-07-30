Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Short Interest Up 26.4% in July

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the June 30th total of 2,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLD. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2,727.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Americold Realty Trust stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.64. The company had a trading volume of 306,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,169. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.55 and a 200 day moving average of $25.94. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $21.87 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.59.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -75.21%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

