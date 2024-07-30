Ames National Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:ATLO)

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.
Ames National has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years.
Ames National Stock Down 3.6 %
ATLO traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.84. 9,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,891. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.41 million, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.36 and its 200 day moving average is $19.89. Ames National has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $22.50.
Ames National Company Profile
Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.
