Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Insider Sells $6,804,140.00 in Stock

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) insider Luc Walter sold 106,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $6,804,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 447,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,743,640.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Luc Walter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 29th, Luc Walter sold 170,000 shares of Amphenol stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $10,897,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Luc Walter sold 230,000 shares of Amphenol stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $15,541,100.00.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APH traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.94. The company had a trading volume of 8,006,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,509,657. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $39.34 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $74.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.91%.

Institutional Trading of Amphenol

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 228.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 110,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,934,000 after acquiring an additional 76,724 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $3,589,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 38,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 14,843 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,180,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $315,259,000 after purchasing an additional 73,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $1,071,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Amphenol to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amphenol from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.35.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

