Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF (NASDAQ:HCOW) Plans $0.18 Dividend

Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF (NASDAQ:HCOW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1751 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th.
Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $26.43. The company had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 778. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.89. Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $23.16 and a 1 year high of $28.73.
Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF Company Profile
