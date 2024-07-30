Analysts Set Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) PT at $21.83

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.83.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATSG shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATSG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Air Transport Services Group Stock Down 3.4 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATSG. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATSG opened at $15.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.75. Air Transport Services Group has a one year low of $11.62 and a one year high of $24.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.86.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.