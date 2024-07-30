Analysts Set Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) PT at C$126.30

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$126.30.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOL. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$120.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$133.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$130.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$113.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$136.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

Dollarama stock opened at C$130.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.52. Dollarama has a 1-year low of C$84.19 and a 1-year high of C$132.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$126.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$113.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,137.89.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.41 billion. Dollarama had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 493.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Dollarama will post 4.5049541 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollarama Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.092 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollarama news, Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa sold 1,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$130.17, for a total value of C$130,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 530 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$68,991.16. In other Dollarama news, Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa sold 1,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$130.17, for a total value of C$130,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 530 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$68,991.16. Also, Director Paul Roche sold 1,152 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$122.07, for a total transaction of C$140,627.52. Insiders sold 66,465 shares of company stock worth $8,220,415 in the last quarter. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

