Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ: HBAN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/29/2024 – Huntington Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/26/2024 – Huntington Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2024 – Huntington Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Baird R W from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/22/2024 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $11.50 to $13.50. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2024 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $16.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2024 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/22/2024 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $15.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2024 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $17.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2024 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $15.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/9/2024 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $15.00 to $14.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/3/2024 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $16.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/27/2024 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $16.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/25/2024 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $16.50 to $15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/19/2024 – Huntington Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/14/2024 – Huntington Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $11.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $13.50.

6/14/2024 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/13/2024 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $16.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/12/2024 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $15.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/11/2024 – Huntington Bancshares had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

6/11/2024 – Huntington Bancshares had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

6/11/2024 – Huntington Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,474,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,490,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

In related news, VP Rajeev Syal sold 11,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $158,941.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 329,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,505,727.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Rajeev Syal sold 11,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $158,941.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 329,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,505,727.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $217,440.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,195 shares in the company, valued at $902,298.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,932,719 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,740,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 236,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 29,841 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,097,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,643,000 after acquiring an additional 206,521 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.8% during the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 68,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 68.2% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 98,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 39,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

