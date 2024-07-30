Angi (ANGI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Angi to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Angi Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of ANGI opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.31. Angi has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ANGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Angi from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Angi from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Angi in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.25 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.03.
Insider Transactions at Angi
In related news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of Angi stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $25,023.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 160,506 shares in the company, valued at $341,877.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 35,244 shares of company stock worth $70,958 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
About Angi
Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Angi
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Should You Invest in Bonds? Here’s What to Know
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Why This Manufacturer is Committing to a Massive Buyback Program
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Top 2 Cheap Healthcare Stocks to Buy as Sector Outperforms
Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.