Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Price Target Raised to $23.50

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Compass Point from $22.00 to $23.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Jonestrading restated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Annaly Capital Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $19.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.41. Annaly Capital Management has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.24% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -268.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annaly Capital Management

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupree Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,222,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 16,140.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 68,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 67,788 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,721,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

