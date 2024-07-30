Antero Resources (AR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Antero Resources to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Antero Resources Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of AR opened at $29.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 145.80 and a beta of 3.40. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $36.28.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.69.

Insider Activity at Antero Resources

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $336,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,654.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $3,453,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,137,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $336,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,654.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 476,377 shares of company stock worth $16,326,084. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.