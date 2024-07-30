Anywhere Real Estate (HOUS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Anywhere Real Estate to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Performance

Shares of HOUS stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.68. 130,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,067. Anywhere Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on Anywhere Real Estate from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Anywhere Real Estate Company Profile

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

