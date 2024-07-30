APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 6,312.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,884,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,808,536 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $191,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 701.8% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 121,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 106,200 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $670,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,790,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,059 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,678,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,671,000 after acquiring an additional 24,212 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,447,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get APi Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on APG shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of APi Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of APi Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.29.

APi Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of APG stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.22. 921,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,775,983. APi Group Co. has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of -17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.57.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. APi Group had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that APi Group Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $5,581,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,828,779 shares in the company, valued at $216,888,866.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other APi Group news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $5,581,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,828,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,888,866.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,951,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $74,460,483.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About APi Group

(Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.