Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 99,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,879 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $5,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 1.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 7.9% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 19,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 5.4% in the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 40,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 4.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Apogee Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of APOG stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.67. The stock had a trading volume of 147,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,789. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.01 and a 12-month high of $69.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.81.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.28. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm had revenue of $331.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.53%.

Insider Activity at Apogee Enterprises

In related news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $321,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,877.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $321,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,877.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Curtis John Dobler sold 3,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $222,353.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,225.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,227 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,018. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apogee Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.