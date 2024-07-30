AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) PT Raised to $300.00 at KeyCorp

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $241.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AppFolio from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of AppFolio from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AppFolio from $260.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppFolio currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $277.75.

APPF stock opened at $229.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $242.25 and a 200 day moving average of $231.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 110.64 and a beta of 0.80. AppFolio has a 52 week low of $164.29 and a 52 week high of $274.56.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.16. AppFolio had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 27.39%. The company had revenue of $197.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. AppFolio’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AppFolio will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Klaus Schauser sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 403,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,810,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AppFolio news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.82, for a total transaction of $221,470.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,022. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Klaus Schauser sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 403,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,810,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,444 shares of company stock valued at $31,124,559 in the last three months. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AppFolio during the second quarter worth $324,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in AppFolio by 1.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 56.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the second quarter worth $2,441,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 8.5% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

