Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Receives $15.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOIGet Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAOI. B. Riley Financial reduced their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAOI. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 272.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter worth $109,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the first quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $8.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $319.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.89. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOIGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 16.30% and a negative net margin of 30.65%. The company had revenue of $40.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.56 million. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

