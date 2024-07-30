Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Receives $15.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAOI. B. Riley Financial reduced their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AAOI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics Trading Down 5.2 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAOI. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 272.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter worth $109,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the first quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $8.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $319.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.89. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 16.30% and a negative net margin of 30.65%. The company had revenue of $40.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.56 million. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Applied Optoelectronics

(Get Free Report

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.