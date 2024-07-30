AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) CEO Sells $4,721,920.00 in Stock

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $4,721,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,692,852.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of ATR stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.66. 61,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,517. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.47. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.71 and a fifty-two week high of $151.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $910.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATR. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in AptarGroup by 25.0% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATR. William Blair upgraded AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

