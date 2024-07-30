Arbitrum Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $2.35 Billion (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 29th. One Arbitrum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Arbitrum has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arbitrum has a total market cap of $2.35 billion and approximately $175.49 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arbitrum Token Profile

Arbitrum’s launch date was March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,339,278,542 tokens. Arbitrum’s official website is arbitrum.foundation. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum.

Buying and Selling Arbitrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,339,278,542 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 0.72745027 USD and is up 2.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 970 active market(s) with $122,934,722.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using US dollars.

