Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.25-$6.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.49. Archer-Daniels-Midland also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.250-6.250 EPS.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $61.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.96 and its 200 day moving average is $59.93. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $87.29. The company has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.26 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $419,279.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,545.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

