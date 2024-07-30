Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Short Interest Down 8.8% in July

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,734,500 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the June 30th total of 6,289,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 512,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.2 days.

Argonaut Gold Price Performance

Shares of Argonaut Gold stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.37. 1,339,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,556. Argonaut Gold has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.30.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in production and sale of gold, and mine development and exploration businesses in North America. It also explores for silver. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Magino mine property comprising seven patented mining claims, four leased mining claims, and 69 unpatented mining claims totaling 2,204.495 hectares located in Ontario, Canada.

