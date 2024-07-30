Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Short Interest Down 8.8% in July

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,734,500 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the June 30th total of 6,289,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 512,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.2 days.
Argonaut Gold Price Performance
Shares of Argonaut Gold stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.37. 1,339,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,556. Argonaut Gold has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.30.
About Argonaut Gold
