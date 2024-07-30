Argus Reaffirms Buy Rating for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Argus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Argus currently has a $286.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $248.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Tesla from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group downgraded Tesla from a neutral rating to a sell rating and boosted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a neutral rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $204.30.

Get Tesla alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TSLA

Tesla Stock Up 5.6 %

TSLA opened at $232.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $741.48 billion, a PE ratio of 59.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $278.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tesla will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 160,719 shares of company stock valued at $32,032,968. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Apexium Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 736.8% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 24,954 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,201,000 after buying an additional 21,972 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Tesla by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 21,772 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 46,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.