Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.31

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.31 and last traded at $17.13, with a volume of 442747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aris Water Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.93.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ARIS

Aris Water Solutions Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average of $13.35. The company has a market capitalization of $993.92 million, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $103.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.43 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aris Water Solutions news, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 107,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $1,797,300.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,156,883.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Aris Water Solutions news, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 62,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $1,019,547.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,016,344.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 107,946 shares of Aris Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $1,797,300.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,963 shares in the company, valued at $9,156,883.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aris Water Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 221.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.